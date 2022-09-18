Apella Capital LLC Acquires 325 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

