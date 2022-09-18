Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,976.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,976.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,333,155 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

