APIX (APIX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,061.00

APIX (APIX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $578,903.89 and $13,061.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00097132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00839002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

