Apollo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $16.82 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and $652,298.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00090952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00077989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007866 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

