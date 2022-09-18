Apollon Limassol Hits Market Cap of $572,847.77 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00008842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $572,847.77 and $233,616.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00091006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00078123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007871 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.