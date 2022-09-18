Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 337 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.29 and its 200 day moving average is $511.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

