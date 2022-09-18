Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

ESGE stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

