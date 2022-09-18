Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 336,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
Shares of AUVI opened at $1.67 on Friday. Applied UV has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -1.88.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 28.94% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Aegis started coverage on Applied UV in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
