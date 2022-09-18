AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.19

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 5801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.
AppLovin Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 641,647 shares during the period. NetEase Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
