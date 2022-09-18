AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.19

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 5801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

AppLovin Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 641,647 shares during the period. NetEase Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

