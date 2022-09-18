Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.77 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

