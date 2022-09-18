Arcblock Market Capitalization Achieves $14.07 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $14.07 million and $4.60 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

