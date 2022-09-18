Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

