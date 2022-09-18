Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.04. 12,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 548,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $3,814,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 100,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 132.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also

