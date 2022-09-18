Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.04. 12,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 548,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $3,814,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 100,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 132.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.