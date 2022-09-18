Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 477,200 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,599,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $46,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $29.33 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

