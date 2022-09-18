Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 214,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,953,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

NYSE PXD opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

