Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 711,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548,623 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $46,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.67 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.