Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $46,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,834,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $230.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.