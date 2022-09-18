Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) CFO Buys $47,600.00 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

