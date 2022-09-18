Ares Protocol Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $655,526.13 and $67,252.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00111408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ares Protocol’s launch date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/AresProtocolLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ares Protocol is www.aresprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

