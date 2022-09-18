ArGo Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. ArGo has a total market cap of $68,222.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00065247 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00077116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

