Argus Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (ARGUS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Argus has a total market cap of $671.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argus has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Argus

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

