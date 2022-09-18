Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.35 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.35 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,269,322 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

