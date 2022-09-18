Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €2.70 ($2.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aroundtown Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.62 ($2.67) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.70 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of €6.35 ($6.48).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

