Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AANNF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Aroundtown Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

