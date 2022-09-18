Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AANNF. Barclays cut their price target on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aroundtown from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

