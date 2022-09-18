Arweave Price Tops $9.98 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $9.98 or 0.00050669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $333.35 million and $12.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,700.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00592953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00258028 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010009 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

