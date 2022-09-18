Aryacoin (AYA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,497.00

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $271,605.39 and approximately $5,497.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

