Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,198.0 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Asahi Group has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

