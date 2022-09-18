Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.97

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 218407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.