ASD Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $69.48 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

