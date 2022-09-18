Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
APWC opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.59.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.