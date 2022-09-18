Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
ASRT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Assertio Stock Performance
Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 426.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 393,735 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 55.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 129,661 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.