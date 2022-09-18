Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

ASRT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 426.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 393,735 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 55.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 129,661 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

