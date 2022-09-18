AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Financial Contrast

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 46.16% 14.93% 13.11% AssetMark Financial 12.38% 6.17% 4.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.86 $38.66 million $0.67 15.91 AssetMark Financial $530.30 million 2.70 $25.67 million $0.98 19.81

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and AssetMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vinci Partners Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AssetMark Financial. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vinci Partners Investments and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33

AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.99%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. It also offers SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions. The company also offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and wealth management services for individual investors. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors and advisers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

