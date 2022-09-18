Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,313.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,313 ($15.87) and last traded at GBX 1,316 ($15.90), with a volume of 52926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,332.50 ($16.10).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market capitalization of £10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,324.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,572 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,623.89.

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

