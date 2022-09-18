Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

ARGGY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

