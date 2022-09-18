Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 130 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

