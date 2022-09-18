Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 502,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Astronics by 91.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 243,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Astronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $268.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astronics has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

