ASYAGRO Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, ASYAGRO has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ASYAGRO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASYAGRO has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $3.98 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00840026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ASYAGRO Profile

ASYAGRO was first traded on January 28th, 2022. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io.

ASYAGRO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asyagro is an International platform aimed to develop a platform for the agricultural Industry to obtain spontaneous advantages of blockchain Technology in the Agro-Industrial sector. Users can play to earn ASY tokens with metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

