Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.35. Atento has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.