AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Boosted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

