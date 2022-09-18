Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.