Aurox Market Capitalization Hits $9.04 Million (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.32 or 0.00086617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $253,698.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

