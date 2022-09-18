AurusDeFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.28 Million (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00007156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AurusDeFi has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AurusDeFi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AurusDeFi Profile

AurusDeFi was first traded on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.