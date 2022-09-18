Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 398,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Autoliv worth $81,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,013,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,318.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 295,033 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 123,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

