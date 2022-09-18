Automata Network (ATA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.49 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00064646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076937 BTC.

Automata Network (CRYPTO:ATA) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

