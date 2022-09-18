Autonio Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $371,178.12 and $55,035.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

