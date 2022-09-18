Avalanche Price Tops $17.79 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $17.79 or 0.00090508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.26 billion and $384.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00077972 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021156 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030605 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007854 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008995 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,727,454 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is www.avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.