Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 49,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million and a P/E ratio of -19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

