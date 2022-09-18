AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

AVDX opened at 8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is 7.80 and its 200 day moving average is 7.87.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 76.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 72.73 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. Research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.82.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

