Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.47

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 2558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

Avient last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avient's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1,151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 129.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avient by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

